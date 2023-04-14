Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after buying an additional 440,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 984.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,928,000 after buying an additional 343,564 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $226.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.80. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -627.44%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

