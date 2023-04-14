Contrasting Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) & Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) and Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alight and Swvl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -1.98% 3.56% 1.63% Swvl N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Swvl shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Alight shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Swvl shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $3.13 billion 1.62 -$62.00 million ($0.14) -65.00 Swvl $38.35 million 0.13 -$141.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Alight and Swvl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alight has higher revenue and earnings than Swvl.

Risk and Volatility

Alight has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swvl has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alight and Swvl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 0 5 0 3.00 Swvl 0 1 2 0 2.67

Alight presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.35%. Swvl has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 351.71%. Given Swvl’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Swvl is more favorable than Alight.

Summary

Alight beats Swvl on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alight

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc. operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. It offers employer solutions comprising integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial health, employee wellbeing, and payroll; and professional services, including cloud deployment and consulting offerings that provides human capital and financial platforms, as well as cloud advisory and deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms, such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Cornerstone OnDemand. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About Swvl

(Get Rating)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

