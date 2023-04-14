Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.35

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $11.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 302,238 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,199,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 67.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,441,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after buying an additional 984,581 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,432,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after buying an additional 1,425,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

