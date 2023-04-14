Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Increased to C$2.60 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.61.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Down 3.7 %

CMMC stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.57. 3,030,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,385. The company has a market capitalization of C$549.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$3.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Copper Mountain Mining

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total value of C$446,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,166,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,456,061.53. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

