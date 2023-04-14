Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CRBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Corebridge Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.27.

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,500,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,477,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth $72,898,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

