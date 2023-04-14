Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,058 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 49,514 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 32,782 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 104,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Barclays increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. 1,686,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,039,155. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

