Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $46.84 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 899,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,985 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 3.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $46,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 36,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

SSNC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.31. 156,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,531. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

