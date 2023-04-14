Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $58.85 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 3.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $58,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 99.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after buying an additional 434,799 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,827,000 after acquiring an additional 433,479 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Chubb by 507.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 376,859 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.47. 380,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,856. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

