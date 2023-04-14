Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $234,000 in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AL. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

NYSE AL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,630. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.57%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

