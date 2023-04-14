Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,124 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WD traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.82. 24,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,476. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.32 and a 52-week high of $135.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,092 shares of company stock worth $2,329,877 in the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

