Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Diodes by 111.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Diodes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 46,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,586. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.41. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $716,333.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,804.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $716,333.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,957 shares of company stock worth $8,257,685. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

