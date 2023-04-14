Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Diodes by 111.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Diodes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Diodes Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 46,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,586. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.41. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Transactions at Diodes
In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $716,333.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,804.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $716,333.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,957 shares of company stock worth $8,257,685. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.
About Diodes
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diodes (DIOD)
- Is UnitedHealth Group A Healthy Investment?
- It’s Time To Get In Phase With Enphase
- JPMorgan Tops Estimates, Will the Market Follow?
- Can Tractor Supply Company Harvest Another New High?
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.