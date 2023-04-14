Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 319 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CACI International by 435.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total value of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,927.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CACI traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.27. The stock had a trading volume of 23,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.98. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $245.32 and a 12-month high of $319.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.50.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

