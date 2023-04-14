Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 327 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.26. 5,345,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,744,970. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

