Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

In related news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arhaus Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 146,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Arhaus had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 97.89%. The firm had revenue of $356.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Arhaus Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

