Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,581 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for about 2.7% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Tyson Foods worth $41,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,723,000 after buying an additional 549,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after acquiring an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,200,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,947,000 after acquiring an additional 38,193 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 686,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

