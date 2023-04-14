Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,398 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 2.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $40,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

American Express Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.31. 775,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,757. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $192.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.