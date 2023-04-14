Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CJREF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.74.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

