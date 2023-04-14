Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 41,013 Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,013 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of HighPeak Energy worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 8,721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

HPK traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. 16,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,776. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.72. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.49 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

