Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 906 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,042 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,346,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,984,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,837,000 after acquiring an additional 385,347 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,946. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.