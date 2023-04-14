Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.29. The company had a trading volume of 221,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,206. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $278.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.85. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

