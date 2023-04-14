Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $907,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.15. 78,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,966. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

