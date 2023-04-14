Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $10.69 Million Position in Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,414 shares during the quarter. Inspire Global Hope ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Inspire Global Hope ETF worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Stock Performance

Inspire Global Hope ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.02. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,484. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $36.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

