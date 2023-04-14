Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 102,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.46. The company has a market capitalization of $356.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

