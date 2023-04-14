Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 31,580 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,580 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 1.42% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,640,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,810. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

