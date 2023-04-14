Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 376 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after acquiring an additional 202,161 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,937,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,289 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after buying an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 52,630 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,837. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $245.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

