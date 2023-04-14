Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 5,920 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.92% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.73. 2,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,097. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $408.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG)
- It’s Time To Get In Phase With Enphase
- JPMorgan Tops Estimates, Will the Market Follow?
- Can Tractor Supply Company Harvest Another New High?
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Should Be On Your Watchlist
- Why Chipotle Will Soon Be A $2,000 Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.