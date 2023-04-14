Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $40.66.

The SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies that focuses on innovative infrastructure. SIMS was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

