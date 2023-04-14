Credit Suisse Group Lowers Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $50.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Ventas Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE VTR opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. Ventas has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $62.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Ventas’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,333,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,624,455,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,928,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,955,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,799,000 after purchasing an additional 156,421 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ventas by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,916,000 after purchasing an additional 971,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,677,000 after buying an additional 161,769 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

