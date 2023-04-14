Creditcoin Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $78.99 million and $9.89 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 216,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

