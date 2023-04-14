Critical Comparison: Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Rating) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patria Investments has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fifth Street Asset Management alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and Patria Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Patria Investments $258.90 million 3.16 $93.00 million $0.63 23.92

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

92.2% of Patria Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A Patria Investments 35.88% 27.25% 15.38%

Dividends

Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Patria Investments pays out 195.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fifth Street Asset Management and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Patria Investments 0 1 2 0 2.67

Patria Investments has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.08%. Given Patria Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Summary

Patria Investments beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Patria Investments

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.