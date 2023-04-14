Critical Contrast: Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) vs. BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) and Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and Potbelly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -57.87% -42.32% -15.39% Potbelly 0.96% N/A -0.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and Potbelly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $178.72 million 0.16 -$103.43 million ($4.67) -0.26 Potbelly $451.97 million 0.62 $4.34 million $0.14 68.29

Analyst Recommendations

Potbelly has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Potbelly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BurgerFi International and Potbelly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Potbelly 0 0 0 0 N/A

BurgerFi International presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Potbelly.

Risk and Volatility

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potbelly has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Potbelly shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Potbelly shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Potbelly beats BurgerFi International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Potbelly

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.