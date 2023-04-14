CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 10.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

