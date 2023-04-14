Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Gap Up to $18.13

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.13, but opened at $18.62. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 34,505 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $561.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Featured Articles

