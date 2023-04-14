CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 943,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $87,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 26,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,085,168. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

