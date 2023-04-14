D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) PT Raised to C$10.50 at TD Securities

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DTLIF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on D2L from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on D2L from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on D2L to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

D2L Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DTLIF opened at C$5.76 on Monday. D2L has a fifty-two week low of C$4.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.35.

About D2L

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

