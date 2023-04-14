Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 66,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 682,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAWN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. The company has a market cap of $907.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -2.07.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,233,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,267,563. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,233,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,267,563. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,992,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,356 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $69,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.