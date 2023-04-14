Decred Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Decred has a market cap of $318.23 million and $3.40 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $21.39 or 0.00070118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00145116 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00036984 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00039727 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000168 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003250 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,876,423 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

