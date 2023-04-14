DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 75,481 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.39% of Pembina Pipeline worth $73,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,373,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,129,000 after buying an additional 5,424,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,309 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,065,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.