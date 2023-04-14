DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,295 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.34% of Kellogg worth $81,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of K. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 583,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,385,000 after purchasing an additional 79,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,982,511 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.59%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.