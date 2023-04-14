DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $86.26 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $86,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $81,419,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,994,000 after acquiring an additional 451,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after acquiring an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $133.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.08. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.