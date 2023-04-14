DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $75,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 44.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 26.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 102,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK opened at $146.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.97. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $169.67.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $271,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,940 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

