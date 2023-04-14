DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,507,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,829 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.2% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.18% of PepsiCo worth $458,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 903,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 127,872 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 107,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $3,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $184.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

