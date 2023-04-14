DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 19,430 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,430 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Progressive worth $89,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 59,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 281,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,458,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.89 and its 200 day moving average is $132.66. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

