DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 324,791 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,791 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $59,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.56.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.