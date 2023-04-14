DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.34

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and traded as high as $27.84. DENSO shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 19,901 shares.

DENSO Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). DENSO had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DENSO Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

