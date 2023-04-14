Dero Price Up 4.7% This Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Dero has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $8.79 or 0.00028896 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $118.22 million and $335,146.78 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,403.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00313784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00072994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.75 or 0.00532028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.46 or 0.00432372 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,456,063 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.