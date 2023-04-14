DigitalBridge Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 23,994 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,223% compared to the average daily volume of 1,814 call options.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of DBRG stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $11.65. 1,799,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,212. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.54%.

DBRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,920 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176,103 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,472,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after buying an additional 94,003 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,838,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,241,000 after buying an additional 222,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.