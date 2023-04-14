DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.11 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.54.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN opened at $35.18 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,081.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,657 shares of company stock worth $6,360,812. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after buying an additional 369,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after buying an additional 352,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,827,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after buying an additional 241,316 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

