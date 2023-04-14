Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.98

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 82930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCOM. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $823.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 52,947 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $1,635,532.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,185.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,669. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Articles

