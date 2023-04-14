Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Schubert & Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Schubert & Co lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 8.6% of Schubert & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Schubert & Co owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,645,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 71,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $25.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

